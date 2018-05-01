Edward Eugene Jett age 63 of LaFollette, TN passed away on Saturday, April 28, 2018 at his mother’s home in Clinton, TN. Eddie enjoyed working on cars, bartering, and truck driving. He loved his grandkids and loved spending time with them. He is preceded in death by his father, Clayton Jett.

Eddie is survived by his mother, Dora Horton of Clinton, TN; son, Timothy Jett and wife Whitney of Clinton and stepson, Bradley Wilcox and wife Brandy of Clinton; daughter, Kamie Heidel and husband A.J. of Knoxville and stepdaughter, Carrie Childs and husband Josh of Clinton; 8 grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends.

Eddie’s family will receive his friends on Wednesday, May 2, 2018 at Jones Mortuary in Clinton, TN from 6:00pm – 8:00pm. Eddie’s Graveside service and interment will be Thursday, May 3, 2018 at 11:00 am at Jarnigan Chapel Baptist Church Cemetery in Clinton, TN with Rev. Travis Freeman officiating.

Jones Mortuary of Clinton in charge of arrangements.