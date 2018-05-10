Home / Obituaries / Earl T. Morgan, age 90 of Oak Ridge

Earl T. Morgan, age 90 of Oak Ridge

Earl T. Morgan, age 90 of Oak Ridge passed away on Tuesday, May 8, 2018.  Earl was a member of St. Mark’s United Methodist Church and a veteran of the United States Army.  He retired from Arvin Industries after 44 years of service. He was born January 15, 1928 in Greensburg, Indiana to the late James E. and Anna Barbara Morgan.  In addition to his parents he is also preceded in death by a son-in-law, Randy Benefield and several brothers and sisters.

He is survived by:

Loving wife………….                        Jane Morgan

Children……………                Susan Hammons & husband Mike

                  Gary Morgan & wife Elaine

                  Betsy Morgan

                  Kim Benefield

                  Patrick Morgan & wife René

                  Jason Morgan & wife Libby

18 Grandchildren

32 Great Grandchildren

Several nieces and nephews

The family will have a funeral service 11:00 am, Friday, May 11, 2018 at Holley Gamble Funeral Home.  His graveside will immediately follow at Grandview Memorial Garden with full military honors at graveside.  In lieu of flowers the family requests memorials be made to St. Mark’s United Methodist Church food pantry.  Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements.  holleygamble.com

