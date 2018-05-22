Home / Local News / Drug raid in Campbell County

Drug raid in Campbell County

Jim Harris 2 days ago Local News Leave a comment 72 Views

Early Monday morning, law enforcement officials in Campbell County conducted yet another predawn raid to serve a warrant on a home suspected of being involved in the sale of illegal narcotics.

This week’s operation, the latest in a series of drug-related raids, occurred at a home in the 200 block of Clawson Road in the Valley View community.

Agents from the Seventh Judicial District’s Drug Crime Task Force, along with members of the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office, Tennessee Highway Patrol and the DEA conducted the raid, and officials said afterward that evidence will be presented to the grand jury in this case.

