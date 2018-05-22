Home / Obituaries / Doyle Seiber, age 72 of Briceville

Doyle Seiber, age 72 of Briceville

Doyle Seiber, age 72 of Briceville, passed away on Saturday, May 19, 2018 at the LaFollette Medical Center. Doyle was born on August 17, 1945 in Anderson County, Tennessee to the late Ben and Sarah Phillips Seiber. Doyle was a truck driver and a veteran of the United States Army. Doyle enjoyed working on cars, playing guitar, writing songs, and spending time with his family and friends. In addition to his parents, Doyle is preceded in death by his brothers Rufus and Charlie Seiber.
Survivors:
Companion                   Patricia Barber of Stainville
Sons                            Doyle Seiber of Clinton
                                    TJ Barber and Haven of Clinton
Daughters                     Lisa West and Jimmy of Wartburg
                                    Sherry Salyer and Randy of Trotwood, OH
                                    Lacey Barber of Clinton
Brother                         Robert Seiber of Andersonville
Sisters                          Ruth Bailey of New River
                                    Rose Adams and Calvin of Dayton, OH
                                    Pearl Richardson of Clinton
Grandchildren                Ryan and Taylen Jackson
                                    Alison Seiber
                                    EJ Barber
                                    Owen and Freya
                                    Destiny Temple
                                    Sierra Cruea
                                    Dylan Salyer
Great Grandchildren      Lily, Savannah, and Tommy Ray Jackson
                                    Reagan and Zoe Temple
                                    Leland Temple
 Dallas and Denver Cruea
                              
And a host of other relatives and friends.
Per the Seiber family’s request, in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hatmaker Funeral Home.
Visitation: 6:00 PM -8:00 PM, Wednesday, May 23, 2018 at the Hatmaker Funeral Home in Lake City.
Funeral Service: 8:00 PM, Wednesday, May 23, 2018 in the Hatmaker Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Jimmy Byrge officiating.
Interment: Family and friends will meet at 11:00 AM, Thursday, May 24, 2018 at the Grave Hill Cemetery in Briceville for Doyle’s graveside service with military honors presented by the Campbell County Honor Guard.
Hatmaker Funeral Home of Rocky Top in charge of arrangements.

