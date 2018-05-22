Doyle Seiber, age 72 of Briceville, passed away on Saturday, May 19, 2018 at the LaFollette Medical Center. Doyle was born on August 17, 1945 in Anderson County, Tennessee to the late Ben and Sarah Phillips Seiber. Doyle was a truck driver and a veteran of the United States Army. Doyle enjoyed working on cars, playing guitar, writing songs, and spending time with his family and friends. In addition to his parents, Doyle is preceded in death by his brothers Rufus and Charlie Seiber.

Survivors:

Companion Patricia Barber of Stainville

Sons Doyle Seiber of Clinton

TJ Barber and Haven of Clinton

Daughters Lisa West and Jimmy of Wartburg

Sherry Salyer and Randy of Trotwood, OH

Lacey Barber of Clinton

Brother Robert Seiber of Andersonville

Sisters Ruth Bailey of New River

Rose Adams and Calvin of Dayton, OH

Pearl Richardson of Clinton

Grandchildren Ryan and Taylen Jackson

Alison Seiber

EJ Barber

Owen and Freya

Destiny Temple

Sierra Cruea

Dylan Salyer

Great Grandchildren Lily, Savannah, and Tommy Ray Jackson

Reagan and Zoe Temple

Leland Temple

Dallas and Denver Cruea

And a host of other relatives and friends.

Per the Seiber family’s request, in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hatmaker Funeral Home.

Visitation: 6:00 PM -8:00 PM, Wednesday, May 23, 2018 at the Hatmaker Funeral Home in Lake City.

Funeral Service: 8:00 PM, Wednesday, May 23, 2018 in the Hatmaker Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Jimmy Byrge officiating.

Interment: Family and friends will meet at 11:00 AM, Thursday, May 24, 2018 at the Grave Hill Cemetery in Briceville for Doyle’s graveside service with military honors presented by the Campbell County Honor Guard.