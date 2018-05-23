Donnie Wheeler Lockard, age 73 of Clinton, TN, passed away on Wednesday, May 23, 2018 at his home in Clinton, TN. Donnie loved his grandsons and had a passion for coaching. He grew up in Jellico, TN and attended Jellico High School where he was an outstanding athlete. After graduating, he went on to graduate from Southern Illinois University. Donnie came back to East Tennessee and coached at Oneida High School for 1 year before becoming the head basketball coach at Clinton High school in 1971. Donnie retired in 2000 with 642 career wins. He was preceded in death by his parents, Bill and Edna Lockard and brother, Billy Ray Lockard.

Donnie is survived by his wife of 55 years, Linda Lockard of Clinton, TN; son, Christopher Lockard and his wife, Rachel of Clinton, TN; daughter, Yolonda van Riel of Tilburg, Netherlands; sister, Shirley Lockard Foley of Williamsburg, KY; grandsons, Christopher Cole Lockard and Chase Dalton Lockard as well as a host of nieces & nephews.

Donnie’s family will receive his friends on Friday, May 25, 2018 from 5:00pm – 8:00pm at Jones Mortuary in Clinton, TN. Funeral services for Donnie will be Saturday, May 26, 2018 at 1:00pm in the Chapel of Jones Mortuary with David Seivers and Tracy Wandell officiating. Graveside service and interment will immediately follow at Sunset Cemetery in Clinton, TN.

Jones Mortuary of Clinton in charge of arrangements.