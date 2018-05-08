DOE OREM holding Community Budget Workshop

Area residents can learn about the progress that is being made in the cleanup of federal sites in Oak Ridge on Wednesday.

The annual Community Budget Workshop is scheduled from 4:30-6 p.m. Wednesday, May 9, hosted by the U.S. Department of Energy’s Oak Ridge Office of Environmental Management, or OREM.

The Community Budget Workshop will be in the DOE Conference Room 2714-G at 235 Laboratory Road in Oak Ridge.

This event serves as one of the most effective forums to educate the community about OREM’s progress, budget, and priorities, according to organizers. This year’s discussion will focus on the increased financial support Oak Ridge’s environmental cleanup program has received from Congress, and how this support is helping accelerate cleanup and create new opportunities in Oak Ridge.

Agenda

The federal budget process—Alan Stokes, OREM planning and execution associate director

Approaching our vision at the East Tennessee Technology Park—Dave Adler, OREM acting deputy manager

Risk reduction and the path beyond the East Tennessee Technology Park—Jay Mullis, OREM manager

Audience questions and answers

DOE plans to finish cleanup work at ETTP, the former K-25 site, by 2020, and then move its efforts to the Y-12 National Security Complex and Oak Ridge National Laboratory. In the meantime, though, there are cleanup projects under way at Y-12 and ORNL, including construction of the Mercury Treatment Facility and eventual demolition of the Biology Complex at Y-12, and programs to dispose of uranium-233 and transuranic waste at ORNL.

For questions or more information, contact Ben Williams at (865) 574-4912 or email Ben Williams at Ben.Williams@orem.doe.gov.