District tournament Monday recap

High school baseball District tournaments Monday May 7th:
D3AAA: Clinton 7 Oak Ridge 5 (OR eliminated)…Central 8 Halls 3 (Halls eliminated).
D3AA: Gibbs 10 Union County 0…Pigeon Forge 1 Carter 0.
D3A: Coalfield 7 Harriman 2…Rockwood 22 Midway 4.
D4AA: Alcoa 10 Kingston 3 (Alcoa wins District title).
D2A: Jellico 7 Hancock County 3…Greeneville 14 Cumberland Gap 4.
Schedule Tuesday May 8th:
D3AAA: Clinton at Karns…Central at Powell.
D3A: Midway vs. Harriman (elimination game)…Coalfield vs. Rockwood.
High school softball District tournaments Monday May 7th:
D3AAA: Clinton 13 Central 5…Anderson County 9 Karns 0.
Schedule Tuesday May 8th:
D3AAA: Clinton at Anderson County (elimination game)