‘Dine & Donate’ to ADFAC Monday May 14th

On Monday, May 14th, thirteen local restaurants are donating a portion of their sales to Aid to Distressed Families of Appalachian Counties (ADFAC). The weather is finally warming up, so come enjoy any of the restaurants’ outdoor seating, or maybe even get a meal to go for a picnic.

The featured restaurant for May is Hoskins restaurant at 111 N. Main Street in Clinton. This staple of the Clinton community has long been a supporter of worthwhile causes in our area, and ADFAC is thrilled they have chosen to work with them as well!

Several business and media sponsors have also stepped up to support Dine & Donate 2018, including Oak Ridge Today, Leidos, CNS, UT-Battelle, and Randy Mcfarland – State Farm Agent.

Aid to Distressed Families of Appalachian Counties (ADFAC), an independent non-profit agency established in 1987, exists to serve the basic needs of primarily low-income residents in Anderson and surrounding Appalachian counties. ADFAC’s goal is to help families become stable and self-sufficient through a variety of direct assistance services provided by its Social Services and Affordable Housing programs. ADFAC answers more than 6,000 requests for assistance each year.

Other restaurants supporting ADFAC each month are Burchfield’s, Dean’s, Gallo Loco, Mediterranean Delight, Outback Steakhouse, Razzleberry’s, Soup Kitchen, Subway locations in Clinton (both), west Oak Ridge (1968 Oak Ridge Turnpike), Oliver Springs, and Rocky Top.