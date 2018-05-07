CWTS: Sauter holds off Crafton for second win of season

(MRN) Johnny Sauter held off Matt Crafton on an overtime restart to record his second victory of the year on Friday at Dover International Speedway and extend his points lead in the regular-season standings. Sauter beat Crafton to the finish by a half-second with Justin Haley, David Gilliland and Harrison Burton completing the top five. Pole winner Noah Gragson won the opening stage and led three times for sixty laps but was sidelined by an accident late in the race and finished twentieth in the thirty-two-truck field. Sauter led a race-high 137 laps in notching his nineteenth series victory and second straight at Dover.

Friday’s race included eight lead changes among four drivers.

There were seven cautions for forty-six laps.

Top 10 Finishers in the JEGS 200

DRIVER STARTING POSITION LAPS LED

1. Johnny Sauter (2) 137

2. Matt Crafton (10) —

3. Justin Haley (4) —

4. David Gilliland (9) —

5. Harrison Burton (17) —

6. Cody Coughlin (18) —

7. Joe Nemechek (16) —

8. Ben Rhodes (8) —

9. Jesse Little (5) 2

10. Todd Gilliland (R) (3) —

Unofficial Point Standings – After 5 Races

DRIVER POINTS BEHIND LEADER

1. Johnny Sauter 238 —-

2. Ben Rhodes 187 -51

3. Noah Gragson 180 -58

4. Brett Moffitt 175 -63

Grant Enfinger 175 -63

6. Matt Crafton 169 -69

7. Justin Haley 146 -92

8. Myatt Snider (R) 145 -93

9. Dalton Sargeant (R) 142 -96

10. Stewart Friesen 137 -101