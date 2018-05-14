CWTS: Gragson wins at Kansas

(MRN) Noah Gragson finished where he started on Friday night – at the front of the field, steering his Number-18 Kyle Busch Motorsports Toyota to victory at Kansas Speedway. After winning the pole earlier in the day, Gragson swept the first two stages and led a race-high 128 laps to post his second series victory. The first one came at Martinsville Speedway last fall. This time, he benefitted from a fuel miscalculation by race leader Myatt Snider, who fell five laps short of completing the distance. Gragson was in position to take advantage and that he did, leading the final six trips around the one-point-five-mile oval. His car owner, Kyle Busch, was second at the checkered flag … one-point-five seconds behind. Stewart Friesen, John Hunter Nemechek and points leader Johnny Sauter completed the top five. Dalton Sargeant was the highest-finishing rookie, grabbing eleventh place in the thirty-two-truck field … Gragson is just the third driver to win at Kansas Speedway after starting from the pole, joining Ron Hornaday (2008) and Busch (2014). He becomes the sixteenth different winner in the eighteen races that have been contested there since the track first hosted the series in 2001. Busch now has four wins as a team owner at Kansas. He entered the weekend tied with Jack Roush for the track’s top spot at three.

Toyota has extended its Kansas Speedway winning streak to six dating back to the 2013 season and Busch has accounted for four of those: two as a driver and four as an owner … Friday’s race included thirteen lead changes among eight drivers.

There were four cautions, tying the track record for fewest yellow flags that was set in 2008.

Top 10 Finishers in the Thirty-Seven Kind Days 250

DRIVER STARTING POSITION LAPS LED

1. Noah Gragson (Pole) 128

2. Kyle Busch (6) 1

3. Stewart Friesen (8) 6

4. John H. Nemechek (14) —

5. Johnny Sauter (5) 14

6. Matt Crafton (3) 4

7. Cody Coughlin (2) —

8. Grant Enfinger (4) —

9. Brandon Jones (13) —

10. Justin Haley (12) 4

Unofficial Point Standings – After 6 Races

DRIVER POINTS BEHIND LEADER

1. Johnny Sauter 275 —-

2. Noah Gragson 240 -35

3. Grant Enfinger 214 -61

4. Brett Moffitt 213 -62

Ben Rhodes 213 -62

6. Matt Crafton 205 -70

7. Stewart Friesen 178 -97

8. Justin Haley 173 -102

9. Dalton Sargeant (R) 168 -107

10. Myatt Snider 167 -108