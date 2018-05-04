Home / Obituaries / Curtis Byrge, age 75 of Clinton

Curtis Byrge, age 75 of Clinton

May 2, 2018

Curtis Byrge, age 75 of Clinton, Tennessee, passed away Wednesday, May 2, 2018 at the Methodist Medical Center of Oak Ridge He was born December 25, 1942 in New River, Tennessee to the late Eli and Willie Marie Reynolds Byrge. Curtis attended Free Communion Baptist Church in New River. He enjoyed playing music and going to church. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by, sisters Mary Daugherty and Laura Lou Byrge, and his brother, Cordis Byrge.

 

Survivors:  

Brother                                  Johnny Byrge                         Oliver Springs

 

Sister                                     Julie Byrge                             New River

 

Several nieces, nephews, and host of other relatives and friends to mourn his passing.

 

Visitation: 5:00 to 7:00 PM on Saturday, May 5, 2018 at Hatmaker Funeral Home in Lake City, Tennessee. Funeral Service: 7:00 PM on Saturday, May 5, 2018 in the Hatmaker Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Kevin Ward officiating.

 Interment: A graveside service will be held at 2:00 PM, Sunday, May 6, 2018 at Grave Hill Church Cemetery in New River, Tennessee.

Hatmaker Funeral Home of Rocky Top in charge of arrangements

