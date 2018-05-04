Commission Chairman pens letter to Mayor pledging to work together

Anderson County Commission Chairman Tim Isbel has penned a letter to County Mayor Terry Frank congratulating her on her re-election this week, and maybe more importantly, pledging that he and his fellow commissioners will try and work with her to address the many issues facing the county.

The letter, which could be construed as a pledge to the citizens of Anderson County to put aside the bickering and rancor that has at times existed between the Mayor’s office and the Commission, is signed by Isbel and leaves room for his fellow commissioners to follow suit.

We will follow this story for you and let you know which commissioners will add their signatures to the letter, and maybe more significantly, which ones do not.

The full letter can be read on our website at wyshradio.com.

(Text of letter from Commission Chairman Tim Isbel to Mayor Terry Frank)

Mayor Frank,

On behalf of the Anderson County Commission I want to congratulate you on your re-election as Mayor of Anderson County. As the Chair of the Commission and on behalf of my fellow Commissioners, I sincerely pledge that we strive to build on your “Open Door Policy”. For it is an indication of your willingness for open dialogue and negotiation. Not only do our doors need to be open but our ears and minds as to what all of our citizens are saying.

We look forward to a productive working relationship with you this term. This is a commitment and a pledge to all citizens of Anderson County because we have a lot of work to do! It is essential for us to come together to enable Anderson County to move forward.

Sincerely,

Tim Isbel, Chairman