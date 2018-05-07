Home / Community Bulletin Board / CMOR offering K-5 teachers a free Saturday morning workshop

CMOR offering K-5 teachers a free Saturday morning workshop

The Children’s Museum of Oak Ridge is offering teachers of kindergarten through fifth grade a Saturday morning workshop on healthy living and eating for kids. The workshop will bring teachers into the Museum’s Kids in Action! Healthy Living exhibit and to the garden in the Kids Go Green Environmental Center.

The free workshop will be offered twice, from 8:30 a.m.-noon on Saturday, May 19. Kids in Action and Kids Go Green staff and volunteers will lead the workshops and garden activities. These trainings are approved for in-service credit for teachers in the Oak Ridge school district.

The workshop will offer information on how to start a Junior Master Gardening program at school, the release said. Workshop leaders will also provide simple classroom exercises that can stimulate blood circulation to students’ brains, which optimizes productivity and critical thinking.

Discussion will also focus on incorporating information into science and physical education instruction about cooking and eating healthy fruits and vegetables and about analyzing nutrition labels, the press release said. Free classroom resources that align with Tennessee state standards will be offered.

To register for the workshop, call the Children’s Museum at (865) 482-1074 or send an e-mail to Jaclyn Waymire at jwaymire@childrensmuseumofoakridge.org.

