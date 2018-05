Oak Ridge High School music teacher Dr. Doug Phillips recently learned that he was one of just 34 teachers across the country to receive a huge honor from the Country Music Association, or CMA.

The CMA Foundation named Dr. Phillips a Music Teacher of Excellence, and along with that designation came a $5000 grant that he has already used part of to purchase a new guitar for his classroom..

Since 2016, the CMA Foundation has given a total of $400,000 to Music Teachers of Excellence recipients.