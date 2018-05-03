Clinton schools to once again offer free lunches over summer break

Clinton City Schools will offer the Free Summer Lunch Program to all children in the Clinton community once again this year. The program is part of a federally-funded program aimed at making sure all students eat healthy meals over the summer.

Lunch will be served weekdays at North Clinton Elementary School from 11 am to 12 noon, from May 29th through July 25th. All children, whether they are students in the city school system or not, are eligible to take part and there is no income requirement to participate.

School officials urge all parents to bring their children and take advantage of this opportunity for the entire community.