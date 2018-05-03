Home / Community Bulletin Board / Clinton schools to once again offer free lunches over summer break

Clinton schools to once again offer free lunches over summer break

Jim Harris 4 hours ago Community Bulletin Board, Local News Leave a comment 44 Views

Clinton City Schools will offer the Free Summer Lunch Program to all children in the Clinton community once again this year. The program is part of a federally-funded program aimed at making sure all students eat healthy meals over the summer.

Lunch will be served weekdays at North Clinton Elementary School from 11 am to 12 noon, from May 29th through July 25th. All children, whether they are students in the city school system or not, are eligible to take part and there is no income requirement to participate.

School officials urge all parents to bring their children and take advantage of this opportunity for the entire community.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

May is Community Action Month

(Anderson County Community Action press release) Anderson County Community Action is celebrating Community Action Month, …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright 2018 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved