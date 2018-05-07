Home / Community Bulletin Board / Clinton school leaders hosting Town Hall meetings on STEAM MS possibility

Jim Harris

Officials from the Clinton City Schools will be holding a series of Town Hall Meetings to discuss the feasibility of creating a CCS Science, Technology, Engineering, the Arts and Mathematics (STEAM) Middle School as early as 20121.

Any and all city residents are invited to one of the following meetings:

Monday, May 14 – Clinton Community Center Great Room 6:00 p.m.

Tuesday, May 15 (2 meetings) – Clinton Elem. Auditorium 10:00 a.m. & 6:00 p.m.

Monday, May 21 – South Clinton Elem. Library 6:00 p.m.

Tuesday, May 22 – North Clinton Elem. Cafeteria 5:00 p.m.

Discussion topics will include:

  • Clinton City Schools’ vision for the proposed school;
  • STEAM Education – What does it include? How does the “A” make it different?;
  • and, Site explorations and a Feasibility Study.

STEAM is an educational approach to learning that uses Science, Technology, Engineering, the Arts and Mathematics as access points for guiding student inquiry, dialogue, and critical thinking.

