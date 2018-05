The Clinton High School Baseball Camp will be held June 18th through the 20th, from 9 am to 12 noon each day. The camp is open to all players ages 5 through 14.

The registration fee is $50 per player and includes a camp t-shirt.

Registration will be held on the 18th beginning at 8:15 am at the Clinton High School ball field at Jaycee Park.

For more information, email Coach Matt Byrd at mbyrd@acs.ac