Charles “Kevin” Cook age 56 of Andersonville passed away on May 8,2018 at Parkwest Hospital.

He was a member of Greenway Baptist Church and a member of the NRA, he loved his country, his dog and family (in that order).

He is preceded in death by: grandparents, David Newton and Lizzie Cook, Jim and Georgie Kelley

Father in law, Russell Hodgkiss

Kevin is survived by

Wife of 37 years…. Debbie Bardill Cook

Sons…. Kevin Logan Cook of Nashville

Charles Ian Cook of Oak Ridge

Parents…. Albert Charles and Ella Kelly Cook of Clinton

Sister…. Kathy and husband Roger Metcalf of Powell

Brother in laws…. Roger and wife Joy Bardill of the Philippines

John Bardill of Kodak

Rusty and wife Carrie Hodgkiss of Toronto, Ohio

Bruce Hodgkiss of Hilton Head, South Carolina

Sister in laws…. Audrey Worthington of Maryville

Stephanie Jayne Bardill of Pace, Florida

Father and mother in law…. Jack and Cherie Bardill of Pace, Florida

Linda Hodgkiss of Toronto, Ohio

One niece and several nephews and cousins

His bulldog Tucker

The family will receive friends on Friday, May 11, 2018 from 5-7 pm with a memorial service following at 7:00 pm at the Holley-Gamble Funeral Home Clinton Chapel with the Rev. Chris Thomas officiating.

In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to the Amerian Heart Association or the East TN Lions Eye Bank (865) 305-9000. Holley-Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements.

