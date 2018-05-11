Charles “Kevin” Cook age 56 of Andersonville passed away on May 8,2018 at Parkwest Hospital.
He was a member of Greenway Baptist Church and a member of the NRA, he loved his country, his dog and family (in that order).
He is preceded in death by: grandparents, David Newton and Lizzie Cook, Jim and Georgie Kelley
Father in law, Russell Hodgkiss
Kevin is survived by
Wife of 37 years…. Debbie Bardill Cook
Sons…. Kevin Logan Cook of Nashville
Charles Ian Cook of Oak Ridge
Parents…. Albert Charles and Ella Kelly Cook of Clinton
Sister….
Brother in laws…. Roger and wife Joy Bardill of the Philippines
John Bardill of Kodak
Rusty and wife Carrie Hodgkiss of Toronto, Ohio
Bruce Hodgkiss of Hilton Head, South Carolina
Sister in laws…. Audrey Worthington of Maryville
Stephanie Jayne Bardill of Pace, Florida
Father and mother in law…. Jack and Cherie Bardill of Pace, Florida
Linda Hodgkiss of Toronto, Ohio
One niece and several nephews and cousins
His bulldog Tucker
The family will receive friends on Friday, May 11, 2018 from 5-7 pm with a memorial service following at 7:00 pm at the Holley-Gamble Funeral Home Clinton Chapel with the Rev. Chris Thomas officiating.
In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to the Amerian Heart Association or the East TN Lions Eye Bank (865) 305-9000. Holley-Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements.