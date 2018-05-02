Campbell officials raid two homes Tuesday

Early Tuesday morning, the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office SWAT Team, the La Follette Police Department’s Special Response Team and agents with the Eighth Judicial District Drug Task Force executed a pair of search warrants at two separate homes on Oxford lane in LaFollette.

In both of the raids, officers recovered methamphetamine and material used to package it for distribution. Investigators also reported seizing cash from both of the homes believed to be proceeds from the sale of meth.

Two individuals, 35-year old David Gray and 43-year-old Tonya Lawson, both of La Follette, on outstanding warrants.

Authorities say that the investigations into alleged illegal activity at both homes are ongoing and that evidence will be presented to a Campbell County grand jury in the near future.