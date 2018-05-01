Home / Featured / Breach summary indicates ‘no evidence’ of outside attack or ID theft

Breach summary indicates ‘no evidence’ of outside attack or ID theft

According to the summary of the Anderson County Sheriff’s Department’s investigation into what was originally described as a breach of the computer server at the County Courthouse, investigators found no evidence of an outside attack nor any evidence that any employee information had been compromised.

The summary, obtained WYSH late Monday and sent to county officials this morning, was compiled by lead investigator Don Scuglia, documents how the probe unfolded after the purported breach was made public in the summer of 2016. The document sheds light on some of the avenues that were pursued and some of the problems that arose during the lengthy investigation.

Some of those problems included multiple servers with no central hub, a firewall that reset itself every 24 hours and erased all of its data each day, weak user names and passwords and a rather scattershot approach to information technology concerns overall.

The firewall resetting itself every 24 hours made it impossible to trace back exactly where any suspicious activity originated from. That said, Scuglia concludes the 25-page summary by stating that he was “unable to find any evidence to indicate any criminal activities surrounding ex-filtration of data from Anderson County servers.”

The case is listed as “closed,” but the investigative summary also states that Scuglia is checking each month to see if any instances of identity theft are reported that could be connected to this case, as he notes that often it takes several months for victims of identity theft to learn that they have indeed been victimized.

