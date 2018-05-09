Home / Community Bulletin Board / Boys & Girls Clubs of the Clinch Valley holding GREAT FUTURES event

Boys & Girls Clubs of the Clinch Valley holding GREAT FUTURES event

Jim Harris 1 min ago Community Bulletin Board, Featured, Local News Leave a comment 6 Views

(Submitted) On Wednesday, May 16th, the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Clinch Valley will hold their annual GREAT FUTURES event. The event raises funds for the organization’s two campuses, in Oak Ridge and Harriman. This year’s event will highlight the achievements of the organization’s 60 year history of their Oak Ridge Club and the services and outcomes of the Clubs’ youth development programming. “We are so grateful for the corporate and individual investments that have supported 60 years of programming in Oak Ridge and that continue to pave the way for GREAT FUTURES for both of our Clubs,” said organization CEO, Jennifer Pettyjohn.

This year’s keynote address will be given by Knoxville radio personality Will West.

Corporate tables for the breakfast have, thus far, been sponsored by, Strategic Consulting Solutions, McLinc, UCOR, ORNL FCU, CENTRUS, ORUD, Explore Oak Ridge, Dr. Tom Clary of Oak Ridge Pediatrics and Board members Dr. Fred Barry and Larry Kornacki.

Individual tickets may also be purchased by calling Jennifer Pettyjohn at 865-244-6073 or by emailing her at JPettyjohn@bgccv.org. Sponsorships and seats are still available.

The mission of the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Clinch Valley is to enable all children, especially those that need us most, to become responsible caring citizens through afterschool, summer and athletic (Oak Ridge campus only) programming.

For more information or to download a pledge card please visit www.BGCCV.org or call Jennifer Pettyjohn at 865.244.6073 to process a donation or learn how you can get involved!

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

Old LaFollette Post Office to get facelift

The historic LaFollette Post Office will benefit from a $50,000 appropriation included in this year’s …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright 2018 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved