Boys & Girls Clubs of the Clinch Valley holding GREAT FUTURES event

(Submitted) On Wednesday, May 16th, the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Clinch Valley will hold their annual GREAT FUTURES event. The event raises funds for the organization’s two campuses, in Oak Ridge and Harriman. This year’s event will highlight the achievements of the organization’s 60 year history of their Oak Ridge Club and the services and outcomes of the Clubs’ youth development programming. “We are so grateful for the corporate and individual investments that have supported 60 years of programming in Oak Ridge and that continue to pave the way for GREAT FUTURES for both of our Clubs,” said organization CEO, Jennifer Pettyjohn.

This year’s keynote address will be given by Knoxville radio personality Will West.

Corporate tables for the breakfast have, thus far, been sponsored by, Strategic Consulting Solutions, McLinc, UCOR, ORNL FCU, CENTRUS, ORUD, Explore Oak Ridge, Dr. Tom Clary of Oak Ridge Pediatrics and Board members Dr. Fred Barry and Larry Kornacki.

Individual tickets may also be purchased by calling Jennifer Pettyjohn at 865-244-6073 or by emailing her at JPettyjohn@bgccv.org. Sponsorships and seats are still available.

The mission of the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Clinch Valley is to enable all children, especially those that need us most, to become responsible caring citizens through afterschool, summer and athletic (Oak Ridge campus only) programming.

For more information or to download a pledge card please visit www.BGCCV.org or call Jennifer Pettyjohn at 865.244.6073 to process a donation or learn how you can get involved!