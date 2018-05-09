Book Sale this week at OR Public Library

The Friends of the Oak Ridge Library will have its Spring 2018 Book Sale this week.

The Book Sale is scheduled from Thursday, May 10, to Sunday, May 13, in the Oak Ridge Public Library Auditorium.

The sale will include fiction and nonfiction books, magazines, audiovisual materials, and other publications covering almost every subject, a press release said. Most titles are 50 cents or $1 each. Titles withdrawn from the Library are half price Thursday through Saturday.

There will be a preview sale for members from 5 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday evening, May 10. Memberships will be available at the door; they are $5 per individual and $10 for a family. (Scanning devices cannot be used during the preview sale on Thursday.)

The Silent Auction begins on Thursday evening and ends at 5 p.m. on Saturday.

Friends of the Oak Ridge Library, or FOL, can now accept all major credit cards during its sales.

The sale opens to the general public on Friday, May 11, from 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Saturday’s sale (May 12) is from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. with all non-auction titles selling for half price.

Sunday (May 13) is the Buy-A-Bag-of-Books sale from 2:30 to 5:30 p.m. with each bag (provided by FOL) costing $3.

Proceeds from book sales and memberships are used to fund the Children’s Summer Program at the Library. During the past year, proceeds have also been used to support the Center for Oak Ridge Oral History (COROH) program, replace furniture, and support other Library activities.

Donations of books, CDs (compact discs), DVDs (digital video discs), jigsaw puzzles, and other publications are welcome any time, the press release said. They can be left in the enclosed area behind the Library’s book return slot on the Oak Ridge Turnpike side of the building.

The Friends of the Oak Ridge Library is a nonprofit organization that holds used book sales to raise funds for the Library as well as to recycle publications, supports the Library’s summer reading program for children, sponsors a book club, and takes part in other activities, all to benefit the Oak Ridge Public Library and the surrounding communities, the press release said. Membership forms are available in the library lobby or at the sale.

Contact Nancy Hardin, Book Sale chair, at (865) 482-4560 or nehardin@hotmail.com for more information.