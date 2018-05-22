Billy Joe McGaha Sr., age 71, of Clinton, passed away on Monday, May 21, 2018 at his Methodist Medical Center. He was born February 20, 1947 in Hartford, TN to the late John Arthur and Pearl McGaha. Billy was a veteran of the United States Airforce and later owned and operated Belmont Manufacturing. In addition to his parents, Billy is preceded in death by a great grandchild, Stephen Blayne Jones-Johnson and sister in law, Ava McGaha.

Survived by:

Wife…………………Louise McGaha

Sons…………………Billy Joe Jr.

Barry Jason McGaha (Cindy)

Brandon Jared McGaha (Sellest)

Benjamin Jordan “BJ” McGaha

Brothers………….Tommy McGaha (Joyce)

Ed McGaha

Sisters……………..Jane Susong (Stanley)

Janice Rolen (Leon)

Joyce Boxter (Ralph)

Grandchildren…Jessica Jones-Johnson (Douglas)

Ashley McGaha

Cayden McGaha

Tallan McGaha

Great grandchildren….Carley Spring Wallace and Stella Ann Grant

Several nieces and nephews

The family will receive friends on Wednesday, May 23, 2018 at Holley-Gamble Funeral Home from 6:00-8:00 PM with the funeral service to follow at 8:00 PM. Interment will be held at the Grandview Memorial Garden on Thursday, May 24, 2018 at 2:00 PM. Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements. www.holleygamble.com