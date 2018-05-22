Home / Obituaries / Billy Joe McGaha Sr., age 71, of Clinton

Billy Joe McGaha Sr., age 71, of Clinton

Jim Harris 2 days ago Obituaries Leave a comment 58 Views

Billy Joe McGaha Sr., age 71, of Clinton, passed away on Monday, May 21, 2018 at his Methodist Medical Center. He was born February 20, 1947 in Hartford, TN to the late John Arthur and Pearl McGaha. Billy was a veteran of the United States Airforce and later owned and operated Belmont Manufacturing. In addition to his parents, Billy is preceded in death by a great grandchild, Stephen Blayne Jones-Johnson and sister in law, Ava McGaha.

Survived by:
Wife…………………Louise McGaha
Sons…………………Billy Joe Jr.
Barry Jason McGaha (Cindy)
Brandon Jared McGaha (Sellest)
Benjamin Jordan “BJ” McGaha

Brothers………….Tommy McGaha (Joyce)
Ed McGaha
Sisters……………..Jane Susong (Stanley)
Janice Rolen (Leon)
Joyce Boxter (Ralph)
Grandchildren…Jessica Jones-Johnson (Douglas)
Ashley McGaha
Cayden McGaha
Tallan McGaha
Great grandchildren….Carley Spring Wallace and Stella Ann Grant

Several nieces and nephews

The family will receive friends on Wednesday, May 23, 2018 at Holley-Gamble Funeral Home from 6:00-8:00 PM with the funeral service to follow at 8:00 PM. Interment will be held at the Grandview Memorial Garden on Thursday, May 24, 2018 at 2:00 PM. Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements. www.holleygamble.com

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

Willow Dean Tucker, age 88, of Vasper

Willow Dean Tucker, age 88, of Vasper, passed away on Monday, May 21, 2018 at …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2018 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.