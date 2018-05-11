Big 12 Rowing Championships this weekend in Oak Ridge

Tennessee will host the 2018 Big 12 Rowing Championship on Saturday and Sunday at Melton Hill Lake in Oak Ridge. Events will begin at 2 p.m. ET on Saturday and 9 a.m. ET on Sunday.

The winner of the two-day championship event will earn an automatic bid to the NCAA Rowing Championship which takes place in Sarasota, Fla. on May 25-27. In addition to Tennessee, the Big 12 Championship will feature No. 3 Texas, No. RV Oklahoma, No. RV Alabama, Kansas, Kansas State, West Virginia and Old Dominion.

The eight teams will be divided into two four-team heats for a 2000m sprint race on Saturday. The top three finishers in each heat will advance to the Grand Final on Sunday morning. The fourth place finisher from each heat will compete in the Petite Final on Sunday.

Three events will be scored to determine the automatic qualifier from the Big 12 Conference. The most points will be awarded for the results in the 1V8+ followed by the 2V8+ and the 1V4+.

This marks the fourth straight season that the Vols will host the Big 12 Championship after joining the conference for rowing in 2015. In the 2017 championship, Tennessee took third place overall behind Texas and Oklahoma.