BayBears knock off Smokies, 5-1

(Tennessee Smokies) The Tennessee Smokies lost game one of the series to the Mobile BayBears by a score of 5-1 on Wednesday night at Smokies Stadium. Mobile scored a run in the seventh inning and added three in the eighth inning to get past Tennessee on a soggy evening in Kodak.

Trevor Clifton was sharp on the mound for the Smokies, pitching 6.0 scoreless innings and allowing just three hits in the game. Clifton also struck out five while walking no one in the start. He has now given up less than three earned runs in eight of his last nine starts, including two consecutive shutout performances. Clifton’s ERA is down to 3.14 on the season.

Tennessee scored the first run of the game when Trey Martin came home on a wild pitch with Jason Vosler at the plate to make it 1-0 in the bottom of the sixth. Vosler led the Smokies with a 2-for-3 game and a walk.

Mobile answered in the top of the seventh when Jose Rojas hit a solo home run to tie the game 1-1.

The game remained tied until Mobile scored on an RBI-single in the top of the eighth inning to take a 2-1 lead. Rojas added a two-run home run later in the inning and the BayBears scored an insurance run in the ninth to make it 5-1.

Craig Brooks relieved Clifton to start the seventh inning. Brooks threw 1.2 innings, giving up three runs on three hits and a walk. Coming into Wednesday’s game, Brooks had not allowed an earned run since May 5 and had only given up two all season. Jake Stinnett came in and pitched the final 1.1 innings for the Smokies, allowing two runs on three hits.

Tennessee and Mobile will meet for a doubleheader on Thursday. Game one is scheduled to start at 5:30 p.m. and Duncan Robinson (1-1, 3.98) is tabbed as the Smokies starter for that game. Robinson has allowed five hits or less in three of his last four outings.

Preston Morrison (1-1, 6.14 ERA) is going to be the starting pitcher for the Smokies in the second game of the doubleheader. This will be the first start of the season for Morrison.