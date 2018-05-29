Barbara JoAnn Logan Graves, age 81 of Knoxville, passed away on Monday, May 28, 2018 at her residence. She attended Union Baptist Church. She is preceded in death by her parents Claude and Willie Logan; son, Daryl Clowers; brother, Robert Logan; sister, Rebecca Hoskins.

She is survived by: Husband, Paul Graves of Knoxville; Daughters, Debi Wines of Knoxville, Brenda Patterson and husband Denny of Andersonville, Teresa Hood of Lake City, Deborah Humphrey of Lake City, Tammy Adams and husband Brian of Knoxville; Brother, Kirby Logan of Clinton; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and a host nieces, nephews and many other family and friends.

The family will receive friends at the Holley-Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton on Wednesday, May 30, 2018 from 12-2pm with the funeral service to follow at 2 pm with the Rev. Gary Vandergriff officiating. Interment will follow at the Leach Cemetery in Rocky Top. www.holleygamble.com