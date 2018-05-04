ASAP offers tips on finding treatment, Narcan

(ASAP) With the rapid emergence of the opioid crisis, it is now more important than ever for people to know how to find quality care. ASAP of Anderson’s mission is to prevent and reduce substance misuse among youth and adults in Anderson County. One of ASAP’s values is knowledge. It is important for individuals to know and understand what quality treatment looks like and how to access to the care they need.

The Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) outlines five signs of a quality treatment:

Accreditation FDA Approved Medication Evidence-Based Practices Family Member Inclusion in the treatment process Ongoing treatment and support beyond just treating the substance issues

These signs can be used to help decide about the quality of a treatment provider and the types of services offered. Overall, quality programs should offer a range of services accepted as effective in treatment and recover from substance use disorders and should be matched to a person’s needs.

For those trying to find quality treatment centers, contact the Tennessee REDLINE at 1-800-889-9789.

In addition, ASAP recommends high risk individuals seek Narcan, the FDA approved nasal form of naloxone, for the emergency treatment of a known or suspected opioid overdose. Narcan counteracts life-threatening effects of opioid overdose. ASAP offers FREE Narcan kits through training to at risk individuals and community members.

For more information or to request Narcan, contact ASAP of Anderson at 865-457-3007 or visit www.asapofanderson.org. Follow @ASAPofAnderson on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.