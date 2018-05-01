Home / Community Bulletin Board / ASAP: Drug Take back Day a success

ASAP: Drug Take back Day a success

(ASAP release)  The weather was prime for the DEA National Rx Take Back event Saturday. Community members across the county did their part in decreasing access to controlled substances and brought their expired and unused medicines to Clinton Police Department, Oak Ridge Police Department, and Rocky Top Police Departments. Drive-thru collection sites were located at each of the police departments. Police department staff and ASAP of Anderson volunteers enjoyed the sunshine while speaking with community members who were responsibly disposing of their unused medications.

“We had a good turnout as always. I enjoyed talking to people that stopped by about the pill disposal program,” said Assistant Chief Vaughn Becker from Clinton Police Department when asked about how the day went.

In addition to the DEA National Rx Take Back Event, Oak Ridge National Lab (ORNL) and ORAU each hosted an OperationRx collection day on their campuses. ORNL and ORAU annually partner with ASAP of Anderson and Oak Ridge Police Department to offer on-campus medicine disposal in conjunction with Earth Day. Proper disposal of medications not only decreases access and misuse of substances, but also decreases the amount of environmental contamination in our water ways. These two events alone brought in hundreds of pounds of medicines for incineration.

Between these three days, over 400 lbs of medicine were collected to prevent drug addiction and overdose deaths in our community and communities across the U.S. Anderson County also has six permanent disposal bins located throughout the county – one in each Police Department in Clinton, Norris, Oak Ridge, Oliver Springs, and Rocky Top, as well as at Walgreens Oak Ridge next the pharmacy counter. These bins continue to be available as additional disposal points seven days a week.

For questions, contact ASAP of Anderson at 865-457-3007 or visit www.asapofanderson.org. Follow @ASAPofAnderson on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

