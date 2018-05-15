ANS set to designate ORNL facility as a landmark

On Wednesday morning, the American Nuclear Society (ANS) will designate the Oak Ridge National Laboratory’s Radiochemical Engineering Development Center an ANS Nuclear Historic Landmark, recognizing more than 50 years of isotope production and nuclear fuel cycle research.

The ANS designation identifies and memorializes sites or facilities whose outstanding physical accomplishments were instrumental in the advancement and implementation of nuclear technology and the peaceful uses of nuclear energy.

ORNL’s REDC produces isotopes used in medical research and treatment, industrial applications and national security. Notable isotopes include berkelium-249, a key isotope resulting in the discovery of tennessine, and plutonium-238, the fuel for NASA’s future deep space missions.