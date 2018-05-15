Anderson County Rescue Squad offering CPR class

On Thursday May 24th, beginning at 5:30 pm and continuing until everyone is finished, a CPR class will be held for anyone wishing to obtain a Basic Life Support certification for healthcare providers.

The class is being sponsored by the Anderson County Emergency and Rescue Squad.

The cost is $20 per person and you can reserve a seat by calling or texting Terry at 865-315-5309 or Beverly at 865-696-9024.

The class will be taught at the Rescue Squad headquarters at 145 J.D. Yarnell Industrial Parkway in Clinton.

There is a limit of 20 people per class. If the class on May 24th is full when you try to register, they will add your name and phone number so they can contact you before their class.