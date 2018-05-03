Anderson County Rabies Vaccination Clinics Saturday May 5th

The Anderson County Health Department’s annual rabies vaccination clinics will be held this Saturday May 5th.

The clinics will all be held from 2 to 3 pm on Saturday, with locations at Claxton Elementary School, Clinton High School and Lake City Elementary School.

A one-year vaccination for your dog or cat will cost $10 while a three-year vaccination is just $15, payable in CASH ONLY.

The clinics are sponsored by the state Health Department as well as Anderson County’s Health Department.

For information, call 865-425-8800.