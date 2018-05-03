Home / Community Bulletin Board / Anderson County Rabies Vaccination Clinics Saturday May 5th

Anderson County Rabies Vaccination Clinics Saturday May 5th

Jim Harris 5 hours ago Community Bulletin Board, Featured, Local News Leave a comment 57 Views

The Anderson County Health Department’s annual rabies vaccination clinics will be held this Saturday May 5th.

The clinics will all be held from 2 to 3 pm on Saturday, with locations at Claxton Elementary School, Clinton High School and Lake City Elementary School.

A one-year vaccination for your dog or cat will cost $10 while a three-year vaccination is just $15, payable in CASH ONLY.

The clinics are sponsored by the state Health Department as well as Anderson County’s Health Department.

For information, call 865-425-8800.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

May is Community Action Month

(Anderson County Community Action press release) Anderson County Community Action is celebrating Community Action Month, …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright 2018 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved