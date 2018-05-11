Home / Community Bulletin Board / Anderson County announces Memorial Day Ceremony plans

Anderson County announces Memorial Day Ceremony plans

Jim Harris 1 min ago Community Bulletin Board, Featured, Local News Leave a comment 2 Views

The Director of Veterans Services for Anderson County would like to invite all residents of Anderson County to Anderson County’s 10th Annual Memorial Day Ceremony on Monday, May 28th at 10 a.m. (Rain or Shine) at the Veterans Memorial in front of the Anderson County Courthouse with speeches from the Anderson County Mayor, Tennessee State Representative John Ragan and Keynote Speaker William Robinson, Vietnam POW, US Air Force Retired.

The program will include a 21-gun salute and wreath laying at the Veterans Memorial to pay tribute to the men and women of the U.S. Military who have given of their lives to protect the freedoms we all enjoy every day.

The day itself is sacred and veterans need no reminder of the reason for it, but what about the general public, and more importantly the next generations. Everyone is invited to attend and show their support of our military past, present and future.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

Smokies hosting Yard Sale May 19th

(Tennessee Smokies) The Tennessee Smokies are hosting a yard sale on Saturday, May 19 at Smokies Stadium. …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright 2018 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved