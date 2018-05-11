Anderson County announces Memorial Day Ceremony plans

The Director of Veterans Services for Anderson County would like to invite all residents of Anderson County to Anderson County’s 10th Annual Memorial Day Ceremony on Monday, May 28th at 10 a.m. (Rain or Shine) at the Veterans Memorial in front of the Anderson County Courthouse with speeches from the Anderson County Mayor, Tennessee State Representative John Ragan and Keynote Speaker William Robinson, Vietnam POW, US Air Force Retired.

The program will include a 21-gun salute and wreath laying at the Veterans Memorial to pay tribute to the men and women of the U.S. Military who have given of their lives to protect the freedoms we all enjoy every day.

The day itself is sacred and veterans need no reminder of the reason for it, but what about the general public, and more importantly the next generations. Everyone is invited to attend and show their support of our military past, present and future.