American Legion Post 172 to meet Monday

The American Legion Post 172 will hold its monthly meeting at 6:30 pm on Monday, May 14, 2018 at the Post Home, located at 436 Spring Street in Clinton. Topics of discussion include possible Post Merge, upcoming events and fund raisers. All members, and interested Veterans are welcome to attend.

