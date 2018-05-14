ACSD observes National Police Week

(ACSD) The Anderson County Sheriff’s Department will join law enforcement agencies across the nation in celebrating National Police Week, May 13 through May 19, 2018.

May 15 is National Peace Officers Memorial Day, and the week containing May 15 has been National Police Week, since President John F. Kennedy signed Public Law 87-726 on October 1, 1962. It was not until May 15, 1982, that the first National Peace Officers’ Memorial Day service was held. Activities during National Police Week now include the annual Candlelight Vigil at the National Law Enforcement Officer’s Memorial in Washington, DC. The National Peace Officers’ Memorial Day Service on May 15 draws thousands from across the nation.

The Sheriff’s Department has lost eight officers in the line of duty. Seven were killed by gunfire and one died in an automobile accident.

Deputy Sheriff Robert Harmon Shot To Death February 7, 1904

Deputy Sheriff Byrd Daugherty Shot To Death April 9, 1922

Sheriff Cleve Daugherty Shot To Death July 19, 1933

Deputy Sheriff Lee McGhee Shot To Death January 9, 1934

Deputy Sheriff Reuben Fox Shot To Death August 20, 1943

Deputy Sheriff Willie West Shot To Death October 23, 1954

Deputy Sheriff William Scott Died In Car Crash January 21, 1980

Deputy Sheriff Ray Brown Shot To Death June 9, 1981

A memorial service sponsored by Chief James Akagi and the Oak Ridge Police Department will be held at 10:30am on Tuesday, May 15, on the plaza in front of the Oak Ridge Municipal Building. Local, state, and federal agencies from the Anderson County area will be represented. Please join us in support of those who gave the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty.