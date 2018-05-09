ACSD: Jury Duty Scam making rounds

The Anderson County Sheriff’s Department is warning folks that the all-too-familiar “Jury Duty” scam is making its way around the area again and they want you to be aware so you don’t fall victim to these con artists.

In this version of the scam, a man calls from an apparently spoofed telephone number (865-465-9165) that shows up on your caller ID as coming from the “Anderson County Sheriff’s Office.” The caller tells the recipient that they have missed jury duty and that in order to avoid going to jail, they need to purchase a pre-paid debit card in a certain amount and make a payment by giving the scammer the debit card number.

The Sheriff’s Office says that this is a scam and remind citizens that neither law enforcement agencies nor court clerk’s offices make telephone callls like these.

Some people who have received these calls have been suspicious and called the number back, only to hear a recorded voicemail message purporting to be from the Sheriff’s Office, which, again, it is not.

The ACSD reminds you to never purchase prepaid debit cards for reasons like this and encourage anyone who may have fallen victim to the scam and actually purchased the debit card and given the scammer the card number to call them at 865-457-2414.