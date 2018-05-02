AC, OR tourism officials tout relaxation, American history opportunities

Leave the stress at home and float the day away in a quiet cove on beautiful Norris Lake . Paddle the calm waters of Melton Hill Lake , a world renowned rowing venue and the perfect spot to kayak, stand-up paddleboard or canoe. Grab a fishing pole and hit the Clinch River , a premier trout fishery that is sure to provide great fishing stories for years to come.

Explore American history at the Manhattan Project National Historical Park in Oak Ridge and learn why it is known as the Secret City. Learn how twelve African American students in Clinton, TN were the first to desegregate a state supported high school at the Green McAdoo Cultural Center . Explore Appalachian heritage and culture at the Museum of Appalachia . Start your exploration today!

For more information on Anderson County and area events, please visit www.adventureanderson.com

or www.exploreoakridge.com/.