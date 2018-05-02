2nd Annual Public Works Community Open House May 24th

(Oak Ridge press release) Come experience The Power of Public Works at the 2nd Annual Public Works Community Open House, sponsored by LDA Engineering, on Thursday, May 24, 2018, from 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Oak Ridge Central Services Complex, located at 100 Woodbury Lane.

The Public Works Community Open House is designed to increase public awareness about the contributions of the City of Oak Ridge Public Works Department, as well as educating the community about the duties, practices and goals of the department. This event is being held in recognition of National Public Works Week, May 20-26.

“We’re excited to offer this free community event for the citizens of Oak Ridge to be able to see, touch and experience all that is Public Works,” said Shira McWaters, Public Works Director. “Kids and adults alike will be able to get a behind the scenes look at how we serve their city in a fun and educational way.”

“Our Open House features interactive displays and demonstrations showing the tools and equipment used by different divisions in the department,” McWaters explained. “Kids can bring their bicycles and helmets and ride through a mini road course designed to look like a city street. We’ll also have a bounce house, face painting, live music, and food. The Stowers Touch-the-Truck event features the types of trucks and heavy equipment we use to keep the City safe and running smoothly.” In addition, The Power of Public Works after school care program poster contest submissions will be on display. The event will also include a Downtown Hardware kids build station as well as the magic and comedy of Danny Whitson.

Public Works is more than just water and sewer services. It is the men and women who maintain and improve the systems and services vital to a community’s health, safety and comfort. Public Works professionals work hard every day serving the citizens and businesses in Oak Ridge. A vast majority of them work outdoors, regardless of weather conditions, to ensure that the water, sewer, public facilities, sidewalks, and streets in the City run and operate smoothly.

This event is made possible through sponsor donations from LDA Engineering, Y-12 Federal Credit Union, Holiday Inn Express/Staybridge Suites – Oak Ridge, Downtown Hardware, and Stowers. For more information about the Public Works Community Open House, visit www.oakridgetn.gov. Questions can be directed to Public Works by phone at (865) 425-1875 or by emailing PubWorksDis@OakRidgeTN.gov.