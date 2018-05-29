MENCS; Busch wins his first points race at Charlotte

(MRN) Kyle Busch was fast, flawless and first on Sunday night at Charlotte Motor Speedway – easily winning the Coca-Cola 600 for his fourth victory of the season. How fast? After starting from the pole, he built a lead as large as eight seconds in the final stage and at the end of the night, was first to the checkered flag by nearly four seconds over runner-up Martin Truex Junior. Flawless? How about leading 377 of the four hundred laps run in his Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota! Busch won each of the first three stages, leading every lap in Stage-3 en route to his forty-seventh series win and first points-paying victory at C-M-S. Busch did win the 2017 All-Star Race there. With Truex finishing second and Denny Hamlin third on Sunday night, Toyota swept the top three spots. Brad Keselowski, Saturday’s X-finity Series winner, ran fourth with Jimmie Johnson completing the top five. Bubba Wallace was the highest-finishing rookie, in sixteenth place. Defending race winner Austin Dillon had early contact with the wall that forced him off the pace and he was saddled with a thirty-fourth-place finish in his bid for back-to-back “six hundred” victories.

The race included just nine lead changes among four drivers: Busch, Hamlin, Keselowski and Joey Logano.

There were eleven cautions for fifty-four laps.

Toyota has now won three of the last four spring races in Charlotte dating back to 2015.

NASCAR CUP SERIES

Top 10 Finishers in the Coca-Cola 600

DRIVER STARTING POSITION LAPS LED

1. Kyle Busch (Pole) 377

2. Martin Truex Jr. (15) —

3. Denny Hamlin (3) 9

4. Brad Keselowski (5) 2

5. Jimmie Johnson (23) —

6. Jamie McMurray (7) —

7. Kyle Larson (11) —

8. Kurt Busch (16) —

9. Alex Bowman (27) —

10. Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (13) —

RACE NOTES …

Despite two straight second-place finishes, including Sunday night’s runner-up effort in Charlotte, Martin Truex Junior is behind his championship pace of a year ago. Through the first thirteen races of the 2017 campaign, he had two wins and was leading the standings – nine points ahead of Kyle Larson. In 2018, Truex has one victory and is fifth in the standings – 143 points behind leader Kyle Busch … who’s chasing his second Cup Series crown in four years. At this point of the 2015 season, Busch had just returned from injuries suffered in the season-opening X-finity Series race at Daytona. But by the end of the regular season, he had climbed into the top twenty-five in points and with four wins, easily qualified for the playoffs.

NASCAR CUP SERIES Unofficial Point Standings After 13 Races

DRIVER POINTS BEHIND LEADER

1. Kyle Busch 573 —-

2. Joey Logano 506 -67

3. Kevin Harvick 485 -88

4. Brad Keselowski 437 -136

5. Martin Truex Jr. 430 -143

6. Kurt Busch 429 -144

Denny Hamlin 429 -144

8. Clint Bowyer 421 -152

9. Kyle Larson 382 -191

10. Aric Almirola 376 -197

TRACK FACTS …

Kevin Harvick entered the weekend with a chance to join a fairly exclusive group of drivers. Since 1985, the first year of the All-Star Race, just seven drivers have won both events in the same season: Jimmie Johnson, Davey Allison, Dale Earnhardt, Jeff Gordon, Kasey Kahne, Darrell Waltrip and Kurt Busch – the last driver to do it, in 2010. However, Harvick cut a tire early in Sunday’s Coca-Cola 600 and contact with the wall sent him to the sidelines with a fortieth-place finish