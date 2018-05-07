Penny Sue Baker, age 50 of Knoxville, Tennessee, passed away on Tuesday, May 1, 2018 at her residence. Penny was born on October 14, 2018 in Lake City, Tennessee. She was a member of the Cumberland View Baptist Church “Swag”. She enjoyed reading, being a mother and playing games on her phone. Penny is preceded in death by her mother, Rose Hawkins Byrd, brothers, Larry and Terry Seiber and sister, Kathy Lively.
Survived by:
Father Frank Marlow Lake City
Husband Jackie Baker Knoxville
Sons Cody Seiber Knoxville
Nathan Kesterson Alabama
Little Jack Baker Knoxville
Daughter Heavenly Baker Knoxville
Brothers David Marlow Knoxville
Timmy Marlow Knoxville
Sisters Lena Williams Clinton
Sheena Atkins Alabama
Frankie Bradford Clinton
Maggie Marlow Knoxville
And Many Special Friends and Family
Visitation: 12:00 Noon to 1:00 PM on Monday, May 7, 2018 at Hatmaker Funeral Home.
Funeral Service: 1:00 PM on Monday, May 7, 2018 in the Hatmaker Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Jimmy Lindsay officiating.
Interment: Will follow the Funeral Service at the Mountain View Cemetery in Lake City, TN.
