Penny Sue Baker, age 50 of Knoxville, Tennessee, passed away on Tuesday, May 1, 2018 at her residence. Penny was born on October 14, 2018 in Lake City, Tennessee. She was a member of the Cumberland View Baptist Church “Swag”. She enjoyed reading, being a mother and playing games on her phone. Penny is preceded in death by her mother, Rose Hawkins Byrd, brothers, Larry and Terry Seiber and sister, Kathy Lively.

Survived by:



Father Frank Marlow Lake City

Husband Jackie Baker Knoxville

Sons Cody Seiber Knoxville

Nathan Kesterson Alabama

Little Jack Baker Knoxville

Daughter Heavenly Baker Knoxville

Brothers David Marlow Knoxville

Timmy Marlow Knoxville

Sisters Lena Williams Clinton

Sheena Atkins Alabama

Faye Turner Knoxville

Frankie Bradford Clinton

Maggie Marlow Knoxville

And Many Special Friends and Family

Visitation: 12:00 Noon to 1:00 PM on Monday, May 7, 2018 at Hatmaker Funeral Home.

Funeral Service: 1:00 PM on Monday, May 7, 2018 in the Hatmaker Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Jimmy Lindsay officiating.

Interment: Will follow the Funeral Service at the Mountain View Cemetery in Lake City, TN.

You may also view Penny’s guestbook online at www.hatmakerfuneralhome.com

Hatmaker Funeral Home, Lake City, TN is in charge of arrangements.