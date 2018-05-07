Home / Obituaries / Penny Sue Baker, age 50 of Knoxville

Penny Sue Baker, age 50 of Knoxville

Jim Harris 2 mins ago Obituaries Leave a comment 5 Views

Penny Sue Baker, age 50 of Knoxville, Tennessee, passed away on Tuesday, May 1, 2018 at her residence. Penny was born on October 14, 2018 in Lake City, Tennessee. She was a member of the Cumberland View Baptist Church “Swag”. She enjoyed reading, being a mother and playing games on her phone. Penny is preceded in death by her mother, Rose Hawkins Byrd, brothers, Larry and Terry Seiber and sister, Kathy Lively.

Survived by:


Father Frank Marlow Lake City

Husband Jackie Baker Knoxville

Sons Cody Seiber Knoxville

Nathan Kesterson Alabama

Little Jack Baker Knoxville

Daughter Heavenly Baker Knoxville

Brothers David Marlow Knoxville

Timmy Marlow Knoxville

Sisters Lena Williams Clinton

Sheena Atkins Alabama

Faye Turner Knoxville

Frankie Bradford Clinton

Maggie Marlow Knoxville

And Many Special Friends and Family

Visitation: 12:00 Noon to 1:00 PM on Monday, May 7, 2018 at Hatmaker Funeral Home.

Funeral Service: 1:00 PM on Monday, May 7, 2018 in the Hatmaker Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Jimmy Lindsay officiating.

Interment: Will follow the Funeral Service at the Mountain View Cemetery in Lake City, TN.

 You may also view Penny’s guestbook online at www.hatmakerfuneralhome.com

 Hatmaker Funeral Home, Lake City, TN is in charge of arrangements.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

Betty Magdalene Pride, age 81 of Oliver Springs

Betty Magdalene Pride, age 81 of Oliver Springs, Tennessee passed away on May 4, 2018 …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright 2018 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved