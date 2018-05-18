18th annual Pellissippi State Middle School Mathematics Contest wrap-up

(Submitted) More than 500 local middle school students arrived at Pellissippi State Community College on Friday with sharpened pencils and calculators in hand, prepared to put their math skills to the test in the 18th annual Pellissippi State Middle School Mathematics Contest, which ORAU has sponsored for the last 15 years. Sixty student participants walked away with prizes for top-level scores.

This year, students in sixth, seventh and eighth grades representing 32 East Tennessee middle schools, as well as home schooled students, competed in the contest. In its 18th year, the contest has garnered participation from almost 10,000 middle school students since it began in 2000. With ORAU’s sponsorship, there is no cost for students to compete.

“This event has been a priority for Pellissippi State as it allows us to engage students in the community with mathematics opportunities and our college,” said Jonathan Lamb, Pellissippi State math professor. “Thanks to ORAU’s annual support, we can continue to provide this opportunity to local middle school students.”

During the contest, students each took one 60-minute test with a combination of multiple choice and short answer questions related to Tennessee mathematics standards for their specific grade level. The top 20 students in each grade were presented with awards and Elynn An, from Farragut Middle School, was awarded $900 for receiving the highest score overall for the day.

“Supporting events and programs that encourage student development in mathematics is crucial to developing STEM education and the STEM workforce as a whole,” said Andy Page, ORAU’s President and CEO. “ORAU has enjoyed working with Pellissippi State Community College in the past 15 years to provide a competitive, fun math experience to local middle school students.”

In addition to competing for the best overall score, the top 20 scoring students in each grade were presented with the following prizes during the awards ceremony: $500 for first place, $350 for second place, $225 for third place, $150 for fourth place and $100 for fifth place. Winners who placed 6th to 20th in the contest received $75 to $25 gift cards.

Results from the 2018 Middle School Math Competition

Individual top 20 from each grade:

6th Grade 7th Grade 8th Grade 1. Elynn An, Farragut Dylan Christensen, Jefferson-Oak Ridge Joshua Lin, Farragut 2. Nicholas Yan, Farragut Ridhima Singh, Farragut Daniel Lee, Farragut 3. Iris Chen, Farragut Dimitri Kalinin, St. John Neumann Jacob Southern, Jefferson – Oak Ridge 4. Madeline Gao, Farragut Emily Moran, Jefferson-Oak Ridge Alice Tang, Farragut 5. Richard Yao, West Valley Riley Webb, Clinton Kelly Su, West Valley 6. Grace Feng, West Valley Hayden Brackeen, Bearden Sidney Ozcan, Jefferson – Oak Ridge 7. Hunter Dance, Bearden Freya Cordell, Farragut Henry Dansereau, Bearden 8. Fletcher Stockton, North Middle School Justin Lee, West Valley Raymond Jin, Farragut 9. Marlee Jones, North Middle School Ethan Hu, Farragut- Max Harper, Bearden 10. Jesse Hao, West Valley Alan Tan, Farragut- Rishi Soni, Cleveland 11. Emmie Bankston, Bearden Braden Thompson, Karns Lydia Pulsinelli, West Valley 12. Eli Vickers, Bearden Hunter Evans, Clinton Joseph Ansary, West Valley 13. Elnur Usmonov, James Frank White Hunter Mullins, North Jayden Beal, North Middle School 14. Coston Autry, Coulter Grove Arnav Dayal, West Valley Mason Sandidge, Karns 15. Alanie Keith, West Valley Amanda Matzek, North Middle School Alex Shanafield, Jefferson – Oak Ridge 16. Lily Lampkin, Carter Patrick Howard, Karns Jessica Mohr, Jefferson – Oak Ridge 17. Gabriel Weber, Robertville Bristol White, Carter Alonso Vela, St. John Neumann 18. Anusha Anil, North Middle School Grace Han, Jefferson-Oak Ridge Shravya Tathineni, West Valley 19. Andrew Lamb, Karns Sachi Griffin, Jefferson-Oak Ridge Emily Seibel, Karns 20. Hayden Churchwell, Maury Blake Smith, Carter Michaela Reeves, Rhea County