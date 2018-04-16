XFS: Preece wins in Bristol

(MRN) Ryan Preece got the best of race leader Brandon Jones on the day’s final restart and then drove away to victory on Saturday at Bristol Motor Speedway, collecting a one hundred thousand-dollar bonus in the opening round of this year’s “Dash-4-Cash” promotion. Preece started seventh, won Stage-2 and led four times for thirty-nine laps – including the final ten trips around the Tennessee half-mile – to post his second series victory in the Number-20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota. Justin Allgaier finished second with Daniel Hemric, points leader Elliott Sadler and Spencer Gallagher completing the top five. Preece’s victory snapped a five-race X-finity Series winning streak for Cup Series drivers and qualified him for the second round of the Dash-4-Cash promotion next weekend at Richmond Raceway.

Jones led a race-high 106 laps before finishing sixth. Tyler Reddick was the highest-finishing rookie, in seventh place. Pole winner Cole Custer led just one lap and placed eighth in the forty-car field. Rookie Christopher Bell won the opening stage and led thirty-five laps before an accident saddled him with a twenty-ninth-place finish.

The race included thirteen lead changes among eight drivers.

NASCAR X-FINITY SERIES

Top 10 Finishers in the Fitzgerald Glider Kits 300

DRIVER STARTING POSITION LAPS LED

1. Ryan Preece (7) 39

2. Justin Allgaier (2) 47

3. Daniel Hemric (4) 61

4. Elliott Sadler (13) —

5. Spencer Gallagher (9) —

6. Brandon Jones (6) 106

7. Tyler Reddick (R) (25) —

8. Cole Custer (Pole) 1

9. Ross Chastain (15) —

10. Ryan Truex (21) —

RACE NOTES …

Saturday’s race was slowed by caution twelve times for ninety-three laps, nearly one-third of the total race distance. The dozen yellow flags fell two short of the track record … Justin Allgaier, Daniel Hemric and Elliott Sadler join race winner Ryan Preece on the list of drivers eligible to collect a one hundred thousand-dollar bonus in Friday night’s ToyotaCare 250 at Richmond Raceway as part of the Dash-4-Cash promotion that’s exclusive to X-finity Series regulars … Preece’s victory on Saturday moved team owner Joe Gibbs into sole possession of first place on the track’s all-time win list. Gibbs went into the weekend sharing the top spot with Richard Childress at eight apiece.

NASCAR XFINITY SERIES Unofficial Point Standings After 7 Races

DRIVER POINTS BEHIND LEADER

1. Elliott Sadler 261 —-

2. Daniel Hemric 255 -6

3. Tyler Reddick (1 win) 247 -14

4. Justin Allgaier 240 -21

5. Christopher Bell 226 -35

6. Cole Custer 218 -43

7. Ryan Truex 211 -50

8. Spencer Gallagher 208 -53

9. Brandon Jones 193 -68

10. Ryan Reed 183 -78

11. Matt Tifft 167 -94

12. Ross Chastain 163 -98

13. Austin Cindric 136 -125

14. Kaz Grala 131 -130

15. Ryan Preece (1 win) 126 -135

Michael Annett 126 -135

17. Ryan Sieg 117 -144

18. Alex Labbe 116 -145

19. Garrett Smithley 114 -147

20. Jeremy Clements 108 -153

After Race Number-26, the drivers with the most wins will advance to the X-finity Series Playoffs along with winless drivers who accumulate the most regular-season points. Twelve drivers in all will qualify for the post-season.