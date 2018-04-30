XFS: Gallagher notches first series win

(MRN) Spencer Gallagher snatched the lead from Tyler Reddick on the final lap Saturday at Talladega Superspeedway and kept his Number-23 G-M-S Racing Chevrolet in front in the dash to the checkered flag to claim his first series victory. It was the only lap Gallagher led all day in his forty-ninth career start. The margin of victory over runner-up Brandon Jones was fifteen one-hundredths of a second. Gallagher’s decisive pass came after an overtime restart that would send the race two laps past its scheduled distance. Justin Allgaier grabbed third place with Noah Gragson and points leader Elliott Sadler completing the top five. Reddick faded to eighth place at the finish. Pole winner Daniel Hemric won the opening stage and led a race-high thirty-nine laps before slipping to a twenty-third-place overall finish.

Just two days before his 43rd birthday, Sadler’s fifth-place finish Saturday was enough for him to claim his second straight one hundred thousand-dollar bonus in the “Dash-4-Cash” promotion, which concludes next weekend in Dover with Gallagher, Jones, Allgaier and Sadler the four drivers eligible to cash the big check.

Gallagher started third in Saturday’s race and finished second (to Sadler) in the second stage before his late charge to victory.

There were twelve lead changes among eleven drivers.

The race included five cautions for twenty-nine laps.

Top 10 Finishers in the Sparks Energy 300

DRIVER STARTING POSITION LAPS LED

1. Spencer Gallagher (3) 1

2. Brandon Jones (15) —

3. Justin Allgaier (6) 35

4. Noah Gragson (20) —

5. Elliott Sadler (2) 30

6. Ryan Sieg (22) 1

7. John H. Nemechek (4) —

8. Tyler Reddick (R) (8) 2

9. Cole Custer (12) —

10. Garrett Smithley (34) —

Unofficial Point Standings – After 9 Races

DRIVER POINTS BEHIND LEADER

1. Elliott Sadler 356 —-

2. Tyler Reddick (R) 316 -40

3. Justin Allgaier 309 -47

4. Christopher Bell (R) 307 -49

5. Cole Custer 299 -57

6. Daniel Hemric 297 -59

7. Spencer Gallagher 277 -79

8. Brandon Jones 269 -87

9. Ryan Truex 251 -105

10. Matt Tifft 235 -121