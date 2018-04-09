Home / Local Sports / XFS: Blaney dominates in Texas

XFS: Blaney dominates in Texas

Jim Harris 1 day ago Local Sports Leave a comment 23 Views

(MRN) Ryan Blaney started from the pole and dominated Saturday’s event at Texas Motor Speedway, leading a race-high 132 laps to give Team Penske its third straight series win. Blaney took his final lead of the day forty-seven laps from the finish and kept the Number-22 Ford in front the rest of the way to give Monster Energy Series drivers their fifth win in six X-finity Series race run this season. Team Penske has now won three straight in its Number-22 entry with three different drivers: Brad Keselowski, Joey Logano and Blaney – who beat runner-up Christopher Bell to the finish by two-point-three seconds at T-M-S. Daniel Hemric ran third with Cole Custer and Ryan Preece completing the top five. Points leader Elliott Sadler started thirty-fourth and finished eighth, stretching his advantage to eleven points over rookie Tyler Reddick heading into the next race next weekend at Bristol, Tennessee … Saturday’s race included eleven lead changes among nine drivers.

Top 10 Finishers in the My Bariatric Solutions 300

DRIVER STARTING POSITION LAPS LED

1. Ryan Blaney (Pole) 132

2. Christopher Bell (R) (18) 10

3. Daniel Hemric (35) 39

4. Cole Custer (10) —

5. Ryan Preece (13) —

6. Matt Tifft (36) —

7. Jamie McMurray (5) —

8. Elliott Sadler (34) —

9. Austin Cindric (R) (16) —

10. Spencer Gallagher (14) —

Unofficial Point Standings – After 6 Races

DRIVER POINTS BEHIND LEADER

1. Elliott Sadler 228 —-

2. Tyler Reddick (R) 217 -11

3. Christopher Bell (R) 208 -20

4. Daniel Hemric 203 -25

5. Justin Allgaier 196 -32

6. Cole Custer 181 -47

7. Ryan Truex 179 -49

8. Spencer Gallagher 174 -54

9. Matt Tifft 165 -63

10. Brandon Jones 162 -66

