XFS: Bell wins for first time in 2018

(MRN) Christopher Bell took his final lead of the night early in the final stage of the race on Friday and kept the Number-20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota in front over the last seventy-nine laps to claim victory at Richmond Raceway. He’s the eighth different winner in the first eight X-finity Series races of the season, the first time that’s happened since 2006. Bell’s margin of victory over runner-up Noah Gragson was forty-two one-hundredths of a second as J-G-R swept the top two spots. A pair of Chevrolets followed with Elliott Sadler and Matt Tifft finishing third and fourth, respectively. Team Penske rookie Austin Cindric completed the top five. Bell – the 2017 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series champion – started on the front row alongside pole winner Cole Custer and led three times for 120 laps, posting his second X-finity Series win in just sixteen starts. The other came last fall at Kansas Speedway. Before Friday’s victory, Bell’s best finish this season was second place twice, in Las Vegas and Texas. This weekend’s win lifted him from fifth to second in the standings, twenty-nine points behind Sadler heading into the next race next weekend at Talladega Superspeedway.

Custer rolled off from the pole position, led the first forty-three laps and had top-five finishes in each of the first two stages before placing sixth overall.

Bell’s victory was the eighth Richmond win for team owner Joe Gibbs, breaking a tie for second place with Richard Childress on the track’s all-time win list – leaving him just one behind Jack Roush.

With his third-place finish, Sadler won the second round of the this year’s “Dash-4-Cash” promotion, collecting a one hundred thousand-dollar bonus. He’ll be eligible for the third round next weekend at Talladega – joining Bell, Tifft and Cindric. Friday’s race included nine lead changes among six drivers. There were five cautions for thirty-nine laps.

Top 10 Finishers in the ToyotaCare 250

DRIVER STARTING POSITION LAPS LED

1. Christopher Bell (R) (2) 120

2. Noah Gragson (11) 10

3. Elliott Sadler (8) 30

4. Matt Tifft (12) —

5. Austin Cindric (R) (3) —

6. Cole Custer (Pole) 43

7. Ryan Truex (6) —

8. Jeremy Clements (26) —

9. Ryan Reed (13) —

10. Brandon Jones (18) —

Unofficial Point Standings – After 8 Races

DRIVER POINTS BEHIND LEADER

1. Elliott Sadler 311 —-

2. Christopher Bell (R) 282 -29

3. Tyler Reddick (R) 280 -31

4. Daniel Hemric 273 -38

5. Justin Allgaier 263 -48

Cole Custer 263 -48

7. Ryan Truex 242 -69

8. Spencer Gallagher 228 -83

9. Brandon Jones 227 -84

10. Matt Tifft 213 -98