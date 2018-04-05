WYSH makes official request for ‘breach’ report

WYSH has made an official request through Chief Anderson County Sheriff’s Deputy Mark Lucas to release the findings from the lengthy investigation into the purported breach of the server at the Anderson County Courthouse in August of 2016.

The Sheriff’s Department has been leading the investigation since the announcement by County Law Director Jay Yeager that a breach had occurred. WYSH has since learned that there was, in fact, never a breach that compromised employee information or any confidential county business. The Sheriff’s Office investigation is said to be all but complete, and officials have said it will be up the Department to release its findings, which has not happened.

The county hired Brian Young as its first full time IT director on October 31, 2016. After word of the breach came out, investigators and technicians quickly determined that the patchwork security system in the Courthouse was woefully inadequate and that the county was an easy target for criminals. Those security gaps have been filled.

Young’ also found ways to streamline the computer system while also saving the county money.

He went through all of the existing accounts from each department for software, hardware and other expenses and began making some serious changes. One of the main changes he made was to renegotiate the county’s contracts with phone and internet service providers, saving approximately $3000 per month and says that when a new fiber system from AT&T and Conmcast gets installed in the coming months, the county will be able to jettison another contract that should bring the savings to the county to an average of $10,000 per month over the life of the five-year contract, or $600,000.

Changes were also made in individual departments, such as the County Clerk’s Office, where changes resulted in $14,000 in savings, and in the Register of Deeds office, where IT personnel used surplus computers from the school system to build new machines better than those already in use at a savings of some $5000.

Some of the changes involved simply canceling payments for warranties on hardware, including monitors and keyboards, and when possible, performing work that in the past had been contracted out to other providers. The IT department was also able to completely repair a badge printer for access badges that went down a few months back at a savings of around $4000 to the county.

We will keep you posted on the status of our request and report back to you as developments warrant.