Wrong TNReady test given to Norris Middle Schoolers

Approximately 900 TNReady Science and Social Studies tests given to students at one Anderson County school were for the wrong grade level, according to Director of Schools Dr. Tim Parrott.

Parrott tweeted that announcement Thursday afternoon along with a photo of the letter that was sent home to parents of students at Norris Middle School, which states the testing issue is “no fault of the school system, schools, testing administrators, teachers, or students.”

In the letter, Dr. Parrott wrote, “I have notified Lt. Governor (Randy) McNally, State Representative (John) Ragan, and (Education) Commissioner (Candace) McQueen to make them aware of this situation and the negative effect that it is having on our whole school community. Our students and teachers work hard every day and the ineffectiveness of this year’s testing is unacceptable.”

The letter also included a statement from the Tennessee Department of Education about the problem, which indicates that the scores for those tests will not be counted, nor will they be used for end-of-the-year evaluations for students or teachers, nor will it impact the participation rates for the school or the county in the TNReady testing, which has been beset by problems for the past two years.

“There was a poorly designed feature of the online testing system that contributed to some users accidentally administering a test to students that was below their grade level, including those at Norris Middle School. We’ve provided guidance to the district staff and the building testing coordinator to invalidate these tests. Students are not required to re-test, and their tests will not be scored. This means they will not count toward an educator’s evaluation nor will they factor into the scores we report for Norris Middle School. They will also not hurt the district’s or school’s participation rate.”

– Tennessee Department of Education