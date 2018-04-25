Wednesday, Thursday final days of early voting

Early voting for next week’s Anderson County primary elections is in its final two days, and the turnout at the polls continues to be both steady and sizable.

On Tuesday (4/24), 473 people voted, with 440 voting in the Republican primary with its six contested races, four of which will decide who holds those offices for the next four years. Only 43 people voted in the Democratic primary, in which there are no contested races. Through 12 days of early voting, 4708 people have cast their ballots in the GOP primary, compared to only 380 on the Democratic side of the ballot box.

Through the first 12 days of early voting, a total of 5088 people have voted, which is 1214 more than the 3874 who had cast ballots after 12 days of early voting in the last county primary elections in 2014.

Early voting continues through this Thursday April 26th at the Clinton Community Center, the Midtown Community Center in Oak Ridge and at the North Anderson Government Office in the Anderson Crossing Shopping Center in Andersonville. Early voting hours are from 10 am to 6 pm. For more, visit www.acelect.com.