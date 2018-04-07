Walter Lee Cox, 93, of Clinton

Walter Lee Cox, age 93 a lifelong resident of Clinton went home to be with his heavenly father on April 5, 2018. Walter was a faithful member of Bethel Baptist Church for over 80 years and accepted Jesus when he was at a young age and remained faithful throughout his life. He grew up in Clinton and was a veteran of the United States Navy and served his country during World War II. Throughout his life he enjoyed gardening and enjoyed teaching bible study at his house. After his wife Helen passed away, Walter loved visiting residents of nursing homes and shut in friends at their homes. Walter is preceded in death by his loving wife of 51 years, Helen Cox; father, Roy Cox; mother, Lissie Williams Cox Hafley; sisters, Mary Ruth Ensley, Josephine Dishman, brothers, Garry and Harvey Cox.

He is survived by:

Sons…………………… Jerry Cox & wife Jenny

Steve Cox & wife Sharon

Eddie Cox

Granddaughters.. Tonya Dycus

Stephanie Nichols

Amanda Hart

Grandson……….. Micah Cox

Great grandsons. Nathaniel Nichols and Johnny Dycus

Great Granddaughter. Jessica Mitchell & husband Korey

Brothers…………. Bennie Cox & wife Mary Alice

Edward Cox

Sisters………… Tammy Cox Archer

Nanny Jane Cox

Numerous nieces and nephews and host of friends

The family will receive friends 5:00-7:00 pm, Saturday, April 7, 2018 at Bethel Baptist Church. His funeral service will follow with Rev. Darryl Taylor, Rev. J.C. Newman, and Rev. David Seiber officiating. His burial will be 2:00 pm, Sundayat Bethel Baptist Church Cemetery with full military honors at graveside. Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements. holleygamble.com