Viola H. Chadwick, age 85 of Rocky Top, passed away on Thursday, April 5, 2018 at the Norris Health and Rehabilitation Center. She was born on September 10, 1932 to the late Milas H. and Georgie Violet Hawkins in Anderson County. She was a member of Main Street Baptist Church. Viola enjoyed quilting, but her greatest enjoyment came from her kids and grandchildren. She will be dearly missed.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by husband, John S. Chadwick, Jr.; brothers, Clyde Hawkins, Bob Hawkins, Shirley Hawkins, and Kenneth Joe Hawkins; sisters, Eugene H. Flynn, and Ruby E. Hawkins.

She is survived by: son, John S. Chadwick of Rocky Top; daughter, Georgia L. Chadwick of Rocky Top; brother, Charles E. Hawkins; sister, Reba L. Leaders; grandchild, Kristan Parson and husband Dana; great-grandchildren, Mackenzie, Lily, and Kole; several nieces and nephews and a host of other family and friends.

Special thanks to the staff of Norris Health and Rehabilitation for their compassionate care.

The family will receive friends at the Holley-Gamble Funeral Home on Sunday, April 8, 2018 from 5-7pm with the funeral service to follow at 7pm with the Rev. Wayne Phillips and Rev. Tom Byrge officiating. Graveside services will be on Monday, April 9, 2018 at 11am at Norris Memorial Gardens.

Holley-Gamble Funeral Home, Rocky Top in charge of arrangements.