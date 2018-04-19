UT MBA students to make recommendations on OR’s Rails-to-Trails project

(City of Oak Ridge press release) A team of graduate students from the University of Tennessee’s Master of Business Administration (MBA) program will present recommendations to the City of Oak Ridge from a recent “Innovation in Practice” project focused on how the City can promote its proposed Rails-to-Trails asset. The presentation, scheduled for Tuesday, April 24, 2018, at 3:30 p.m. in the Municipal Building Courtroom, is open to the public.

The City of Oak Ridge has been working with the Haslam College of Business at UT for several years. The partnership helps the City assess key projects and needs within the community, while also helping students complete a core requirement for their master’s degree in business administration.

The study of the Rails-to-Trails program took the group of four MBA students approximately seven weeks to complete. The collaboration was born from the City’s desire to learn how to best promote the use of the trail for citizens and visitors as well as how to leverage the trail’s existence to generate revenue that will fund its ongoing operation and maintenance. The students’ recommendations must also remain relevant and viable over the period of time it may take to finish the trail.

WHAT: UT MBA Innovation in Practice: Rails-to-Trails Program in Oak Ridge WHEN: Tuesday, April 24, 2018 3:30 p.m. WHERE: Municipal Building Courtroom 200 South Tulane Avenue Oak Ridge, TN 37830

The City of Oak Ridge invites the public to attend this special presentation. No RSVP is required. The student report will be made available at a later date.

For additional information, contact the City Manager’s office at (865) 425-3550.